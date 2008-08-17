Ani-Gamers Podcast Promo#01

This is a simple, 60-second promo for the Ani-Gamers Podcast recorded by Editor-in-Chief Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Contributing News Editor Alex Osborn, and Anime/Manga Reviewer Jessa "MimixRose" Rose. Equip it to your podcast for a +3 Awesome bonus.Also, I'd like to apologize if anyone's been having any problems with the feed. I just changed it over to a new format that gives me more control, so that problem should only be temporary.