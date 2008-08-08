Ani-Gamers Podcast #004 – E3 2008 Analysis (Awkward Pauses edition)

So, alright, this is the, um, first "n-normal" episode of the Ani-Gamers.............Podcast? Yes, Maxwell "Pigeonflu" McGee (my gracious co-host) and I will be the first to admit: This episode is fraught with awkward pauses and radio no-no's (so, like, um, alright, basically) On the bright side, there is only one audio error this time!
In this episode, Max and I sit down for a whopping hour and a half to talk about the latest (not really) news on Ani-Gamers, the big E3 announcements, and of course, what we've been playing, watching, and reading. Enjoy, because this is one of the few episodes that we will do in a traditional podcast format.
Check out the show notes and links after the break.
[0:00:00] Intro
[0:00:11] Opening Song: "R.O.D Theme" by Taku Iwasaki (R.O.D. OVA opener)
[0:00:36] Podcast starts
[0:01:50] What'cha Been Doing? - Highlights include GTAIV, Puzzle Quest, Code Geass, Hellsing manga, Bleach(?), Metal Gear Solid 3, Zelda: Phantom Hourglass, Ghost Hound, Texhnolyze, Baccano, and Boogiepop Dual
[0:22:23] Audio cuts out, deal with it
[0:22:53] Musical Break: "Gun's&Roses" by Paradise Lunch (Baccano opener)
[0:23:51] News - Dragonball poster, Puzzle Quest expansion, and Baccano licensed by FUNimation
[0:30:10] Links of the Day - Miteru Dake (Evan), Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix to receive an OC Remix (Max)
[0:34:27] Promo: Anime World Order (www.animeworldorder.com)
[0:35:03] E3 Analysis - Microsoft, then Nintendo, then Sony. We talk about pretty much everything in these three conferences.
[1:30:56] Goodbyes
[1:31:12] Ending Song: "H.T." by Tsuneo Imahori (Trigun opener)
[1:31:39] Outro
Links:
Ani-Gamers' E3 2008 coverage
New Dragonball poster looks...bad!
Puzzle Quest Expansion Coming to XBLA
FUNimation licenses Baccano!, streams first ep online
Miteru Dake (on Japanator)
Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix to receive an OC Remix
