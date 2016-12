Ani-Gamers Podcast #005 – Ghost Hound Review

[0:00:00] Intro (Greg Ayres)[0:00:05] Evan's little pre-show message about audio quality and other mixups.[0:00:32] Opening Song: "R.O.D Theme" by Taku Iwasaki (R.O.D. OVA opener)[0:00:55] Karl and Evan get right into the Ghost Hound review, forgetting about "What'cha Been Doing" and all that other stuff. Whatever.[0:18:58] There's a jump here because we stopped and re-recorded. Karl's mic was being crappy and Evan couldn't hear him all the time. We (sort of) fixed it after this point.[0:43:16] Musical Break: "Poltergeist" by Mayumi Kojima (Ghost Hound opener)[0:44:45] Now we move on to animation and sound, the most impressive parts of Ghost Hound.[1:05:24] Musical Break: "Call My Name ~Kazenari no Oka~" by Yucca (Ghost Hound ending)[1:06:24] The review is over, so we talk about Links of the Day - Jon Stewart, Fox News Trade Barbs (Karl), Living Legit - A Month Without Fansubs (Evan)[1:16:21] Plug time for the New York Anime Festival. Karl and I will be battling with the forces of anime fandom at his artist's alley table, complete with press badge and podcast recording equipment. Come say hello![1:22:13] Ending Song: "H.T." by Tsuneo Imahori (Trigun opener)[1:22:42] Outro (Damn you, Digg!) Jon Stewart, Fox News Trade Barbs (Huffington Post) Living Legit - A Month Without Fansubs (The Anime Almanac)