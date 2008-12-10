Ani-Gamers Podcast #009 – On the Mirror's Edge

MitchyD makes his debut appearance on the podcast to review Mirror's Edge with Evan. We pretty much love this game to death, but - believe it or not - we find some problems with it. Also, Links of the Day are in there at the end. As for future shows, I'm going to try to find a guest host to come in and mix things up. If there's anybody you want to hear on the show, email us at podcast@anigamers.com.
Show notes and links can be found after the break.
[0:00:00] Intro
[0:00:09] Opening Song: "R.O.D Theme" by Taku Iwasaki (R.O.D. OVA opener)
[0:00:24] This episode is our Mirror's Edge (Xbox 360) review
[0:00:48] The show is on the road! Mitchy and I discuss podcast things, including the first time he was on the podcast, when we lost the audio.
[0:01:51] Time to find out what we've been doing: i.e. reading Watchmen, playing crappy video games (and Left 4 Dead), and maybe watching some Death Note.
[0:16:21] Clip from "Still Alive" by Lisa Miskovsky (Mirror's Edge OST)
[0:17:22] The Mirror's Edge review. No real structure here; we just sort of talk about the game in bits and pieces. Pretty much, it's awesome, but the combat sucks. Avoid fighting at all costs.
[0:46:46] Another clip from "Still Alive"
[0:47:26] Links of the day: Mirror's Edge 2D (Mitchy) and The Akinator (Evan)
[0:53:09] Ending Song: "H.T." by Tsuneo Imahori (Trigun opener)
Links:
Hulu Anime Channel
The Situation at Tenpenny Tower (The New Gamer)
Mirror's Edge 2D
The Akinator