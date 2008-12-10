Ani-Gamers Podcast #009 – On the Mirror's Edge

MitchyD makes his debut appearance on the podcast to review Mirror's Edge with Evan. We pretty much love this game to death, but - believe it or not - we find some problems with it. Also, Links of the Day are in there at the end. As for future shows, I'm going to try to find a guest host to come in and mix things up. If there's anybody you want to hear on the show, email us at podcast@anigamers.com.

Show notes and links can be found after the break.