Ani-Gamers Podcast #010 – Comic Book Legal DEFENSE FORCE

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Mitchell "MitchyD" Dyer
Topics: Playstation Home beta and Christopher Handley's manga obscenity trial
Direct Download - RSS Feed - iTunes - Email Us!
[0:00:00] Intro (this link is for people who are about to ask me who Walter Amos and Rob Fenelon are)
[0:00:10] Opening Song: "R.O.D Theme" by Taku Iwasaki (R.O.D. OVA opener)
[0:00:21] We couldn't find a specific topic, so we decided to talk about the latest posts on the blog. This meant that we pretty much just discussed the Playstation Home beta and Christopher Handley's manga obscenity trial.
[0:00:42] Evan does the whole introduction thing, then pimps an episode of the Anime Jam Session podcast. Our very own staff member and occasional podcast host Uncle Yo appeared on episode 20 of the AJS podcast, where he performed a bit of his comedy act. Apparently the AJS site is down at the moment, but when it's working again you can find it at this link.
[0:01:35] What'cha Been Doing? We've been reading Black Jack, watching Gurren Lagann and Appleseed, and playing Far Cry 2 and Valkyria Chronicles. This segment also contains Battalion Wars and unintentional video game racism.
[0:16:55] Break: Clip from Battalion Wars 2 cutscene. Engrish ensues.
[0:17:26] Discussion. We start with the Playstation Home beta launch, and Mitchy talks about how much he is bored by Home. Then I talk for a few minutes about the viral marketing campaign for F.E.A.R. 2. Next is a long rant about Christopher Handley, manga obscenity, and why the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund needs to change into the Comic Book Legal DEFENSE FORCE.
[0:46:46] Break: "Kaeshite! Knee Socks" by Hirano Aya, Katou Emiri, Fukuhara Kaori, & Endou Aya
[0:47:26] Links of the day: Right Now, Someone Is Reading This Title (Evan) and Katamari on your iPhone (Mitchy)
[0:53:09] Ending Song: "WORLD END" by FLOW (Code Geass R2 second opener)
Links:
Anime Jam Session podcast
Playstation Home open beta to launch this month
PS Home beta launches amid... no hype whatsoever
Urgent Message from "Case Man"
Carl Horn, Jason Thompson respond to manga obscenity case
Right Now, Someone Is Reading This Title
Katamari on your iPhone
Topics: Playstation Home beta and Christopher Handley's manga obscenity trial
As if last episode's mind-bending advance recording didn't confuse you enough, this episode was recorded a full twelve days ago. That means that we're not even thinking about Christmas or our end-of-year top-10 lists, because this was recorded on the 14th. We manage to have some pretty focused discussion in this episode about PS Home and Christopher Handley, so have a listen. For next episode, we might just be doing a big end-of-year episode with Mitchy, Max, and Karl.
Show notes and links can be found after the break.
