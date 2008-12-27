Ani-Gamers Podcast #010 – Comic Book Legal DEFENSE FORCE

Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Mitchell "MitchyD" DyerPlaystation Home beta and Christopher Handley's manga obscenity trial

As if last episode's mind-bending advance recording didn't confuse you enough, this episode was recorded a full twelve days ago. That means that we're not even thinking about Christmas or our end-of-year top-10 lists, because this was recorded on the 14th. We manage to have some pretty focused discussion in this episode about PS Home and Christopher Handley, so have a listen. For next episode, we might just be doing a big end-of-year episode with Mitchy, Max, and Karl.

