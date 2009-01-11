Ani-Gamers Podcast #011a – Goodbye 2008! (part 1)

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3

Me and the Devil Blues

The Tower of Druaga: The Aegis of Uruk

Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Mitchell "MitchyD" Dyer, Karl "Uncle Yo" Custer(Game-PC/360),(Manga),(Anime-Sub)

2009 is finally here, so we're naturally taking a look back at our favorite anime, manga, and video game titles of the past year. The first half of episode #011 (this show) goes in the following order: In Mitchy's segment, he and Evan talk about Mitchy's favorite game, C&C: Red Alert 3. Then the duo moves on to the 2008 manga Evan is currently geeking out over, Me and the Devil Blues. Finally, Karl does a solo recording about The Tower of Druaga: The Aegis of Uruk.

