Ani-Gamers Podcast #011b – Goodbye 2008! (part 2)

Fate Tiger Colosseum Upper

The Daughter of Twenty Faces

Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Alain a.k.a. "Hisui," Kate a.k.a. "Narutaki"(Game-PSP),[or Chiko, Heiress of the Phantom Thief] (Anime-Sub)

We've got a really short one this time, as the Ani-Gamers Podcast is invaded by Hisui and Narutaki (real names Alain and Kate) from the Reverse Thieves anime blog. These two are here to talk about some overlooked gems from 2008 - including the Capcom game (featuring Type Moon characters) Fate Tiger Colosseum Upper and the BONES anime The Daughter of Twenty Faces. Oh, and see that litle "part 2" in the title? That means that you should listen to podcast #011a, since this episode is sort of a continuation of that one. Sort of.

And before anybody asks: yes, Alain and Kate are talking about things that were not released in America, even though our Best of 2008 write-ups had that as a requirement. It's fine - it's not like we're giving out any official awards here.

