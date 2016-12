We finally made a second promo! This one is just Evan, because last time we used two people who never actually ended up on the podcast. Oops, false advertising! Luckily for you, Promo#02 is mostly true, because we promise to cure "bad otaku" of their evil ways. Said evil ways may or may not include a "Super Happy Moe-chan" body pillow.

If you want us to feature a promo for YOUR podcast, don't hesitate to send us an email at podcast [at] anigamers [dot] com.