Ani-Gamers Podcast #012 – NYCC09 Blogger Roundtable

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Brigid Alverson, Alain a.k.a. "Hisui," Kate a.k.a. "Narutaki," Scott VonSchilling, Greg

Topics: New York Comic Con 2009

Recorded on the last day of the New York Comic Con, this episode has four other bloggers and Evan talking about our experience at the con, our favorite announcements and events, and our opinions on the state of the anime and manga industries. This was literally a blogger roundtable, as we were bloggers sitting around a round table in the press room. The guests include the folks from Anime Almanac, MangaBlog, and Reverse Thieves.

You might notice that Evan forgets to introduce himself at the beginning. For those who are new to the podcast and can't figure it out on their own, he's the EIC of the blog and the host of the podcast.

