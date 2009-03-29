Ani-Gamers Podcast #013 – The Professional

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Mitchell "MitchyD" Dyer

Topic: The Professional: Golgo 13 (1983)

We went well over an hour in this, one of our longest recent episodes. Maybe that's because Mitchy's back, and he and Evan can't help but talk for an hour about awesome things like Golgo 13 and, um, Golgo 13. This episode's got "What'cha Been Doing?," a review of the 1983 anime film The Professional: Golgo 13, and some Links of the Day at the end. What more could you ask for? Maybe a special secret message at the end of the episode. Oh ho ho, but I've already said too much.

Oh, and it's a little late to tell everybody, but Evan is going to host/already hosted a panel about blogging and podcasting at Castle Point Anime Convention in Hoboken. If you're going/were there, make sure that you say/said hi. Goddamn, now I'm really confused.

Show notes and links can be found after the break.