Ani-Gamers Podcast #014 – Offensive to Pretty Much Everyone

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Karl "Uncle Yo" Custer

Topics: Natsu no Arashi (2009), Shikabane Hime: Kuro (2009), Ristorante Paradiso (2009), Shangri-La (2009)

The formidable Uncle Yo makes his triumphant return to the podcast to help with our Spring 2009 Anime Season preview (and to insult Russians, theatre-goers, pink-haired people, and pretty much everybody else). We've got four different anime up for discussion, as well as our usual "What'cha Been Doing?" and "Link of the Day" segments.

Oh yeah, Evan mentions in this episode that we have a contest going on. If you were unclear on how the rules work, go ahead and read up on them in the show notes, or send us an email to clarify.

And as a final note: Our next episode will most likely feature the awesome voice actor/podcaster Kyle Hebert as a guest-host. That is, as long as Evan can find a chance to play Street Fighter IV, the topic of our upcoming discussion. Look forward to it.

Show notes and links can be found after the break.