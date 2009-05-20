Ani-Gamers Podcast #015 – The Weak Lose and the Strong Survive

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Kyle Hebert

Topic: Street Fighter IV (2009)

As promised, this episode features a special guest appearance from anime/game voice actor and podcaster Kyle Hebert (of The Big Bald Broadcast), as he joins Evan to discuss the always fun and often frustrating Street Fighter IV, a game which Kyle starred in as Ryu.

I fully recognize that our release schedule is totally screwed up, and I am currently looking at a better way to deal with that. A monthly or once-every-two-weeks schedule might be in our future, though the latter might result in slightly shorter episodes. If you've got a preference for the release schedule and/or show format of future episodes, do let us know by emailing us.

Show notes and links can be found after the break.