Ani-Gamers Podcast #016 – Pinoko Is A Creepy Stalker

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Mitchell Dyer, Elliot Page

Topic: Black Jack (Manga: JP-1970, NA-2008)

In this episode, Mitchy reappears to talk about Osamu Tezuka's Black Jack manga, which we've wanted to review since last fall when it began its English language publication courtesy of Vertical, Inc. Our second guest, Elliot from Luke and Elliot's Bearfighting Extravaganza, was invited onto the podcast between the first segment and the review, so he joins us for the remainder of the episode.

This episode was recorded the weekend after the last episode was released, which seems like a fairly reasonable schedule for the podcast going into the future. Maybe we'll end up doing that.

Or maybe I'll just end up not having enough time and the episodes will come out weeks late like usual. Which would be terrible. So, look forward to an attempt at a regular, every-other-week schedule from now on, but don't be surprised if we have to skip a week sometimes.

Show notes and links can be found after the break.