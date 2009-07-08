Ani-Gamers Podcast #017 – Tokyo Godfathers

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Mitchell Dyer

Topic: Tokyo Godfathers (2003)

This time we're talking about a movie from Evan's favorite anime director: Satoshi Kon (Paprika, Paranoia Agent). The review portion is sort of short compared to the What'cha Been Doing? segment, which is probably because Evan had to rush to go see Star Trek at the end of the episode.

Our plans for next episode are not yet solidified, but the goal is to record a whole slew of new episodes at Otakon later this month, and to record a Cowboy Bebop episode featuring Evan, Mitchy, and Karl once the former actually finishes watching the show. Till next time, so long, dear listeners!

