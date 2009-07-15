Otakon Or Bust! Come see us this weekend!

DIRECT DOWNLOAD
(Runtime: 25 minutes)
For the first time in our blog's history, Ani-Gamers will be sending representatives to Otakon, the largest fan-run anime convention in the United States, which is being held this year from July 17 through the 19th in its traditional location at the Baltimore Convention Center. There to report on the goings-on at the con will be staff writer and columnist Ink as well as yours truly. And let's not forget Mr. Karl Custer, who will be performing his hugely popular otaku comedy act on Saturday.
Karl and I recently recorded this brief bonus episode of the Ani-Gamers Podcast in which, with minimal editing, we discuss our plans for Otakon. Listen if you daaaaare!
Oh yes, and contrary to common belief, we don't usually bite, so it's perfectly acceptable to come up to us and say "hi" at Otakon if you like our blog or podcast. (I know, I know, such a thing is rare at best.) After the break we've listed a tentative schedule of where you can find us during the weekend-long convention, so if you're at a panel and you see one of us, come on by and chat. We'd love to get to know some of our readers. (I look like this, and Karl's picture is all over his site. Ink's identity is a secret to everybody)
The following schedules are obviously subject to change. Expect writeups of a handful of these panels from our intrepid reporters.Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto
FRIDAY
10:00-11:00a Know Your Creators
12:45-1:45p Anime Recruitment
1:15-2:15p Let's Talk Animation with For Tax Reasons
4:30-5:30p Evangelion
7:00-8:00p I Can't Believe You Haven't Seen This
9:00-10:00p Bandai Entertainment
SATURDAY
10:00-11:00a FUNimation
12:45-1:45p Anime's Craziest Deaths
2:15-3:15p From Kenshiro to Kenshin: The Neo-Shonen Revolution
7:00-8:00p Review Anime the Right Way
9:30-10:30p Dubs that Time Forgot
12:30a-1:30p The "Guess the Melons" Game
SUNDAY
10:00-11:00a FUNimation TBA
10:15-11:15a Without Watching the Anime: Opening & Ending Themes
11:30a-12:30p The Art of Translation
Karl "Uncle Yo" Custer
FRIDAY
9:00-10:00a No Means No, Defense against Fanboys and Fangirls
SATURDAY
9:00-10:00a Surviving a Mecha Attack
10:15-11:15a Uncle Yo: Otaku Stand-Up Comedy
Ink
FRIDAY
9:00-10:00a No Means No, Defense Against Fanboys & Fangirls
10:00-11:00a Manga, Literacy, and Children
12:30-2:00p Madhouse Panel
2:00-4:00p Aniplex Panel
5:45-6:45p Whose Line is it Anime
7:00-8:00p I Can't Believe You Haven't Seen This!
9:45-10:45p Live-Action Whack-a-Catgirl
SATURDAY
9:00-10:00a Anime, Lost in Translation
10:00-11:00a Funimation Panel
12:45-1:45p Anime's Craziest Deaths
2:00-3:00p From Kenshiro to Kenshin: The Neo-Shonen Revolution
3:00-4:00p Funimation Sneak Peeks
4:15-5:15p Cover Your Bases
11:00p-1:30a Saturday Night Fan Parodies
SUNDAY
10:00-11:00a Funimation Panel
10:15-11:15a Anime Evolves