Otakon Or Bust! Come see us this weekend!

(Runtime: 25 minutes)

For the first time in our blog's history, Ani-Gamers will be sending representatives to Otakon, the largest fan-run anime convention in the United States, which is being held this year from July 17 through the 19th in its traditional location at the Baltimore Convention Center. There to report on the goings-on at the con will be staff writer and columnist Ink as well as yours truly. And let's not forget Mr. Karl Custer, who will be performing his hugely popular otaku comedy act on Saturday.

Karl and I recently recorded this brief bonus episode of the Ani-Gamers Podcast in which, with minimal editing, we discuss our plans for Otakon. Listen if you daaaaare!

Oh yes, and contrary to common belief, we don't usually bite, so it's perfectly acceptable to come up to us and say "hi" at Otakon if you like our blog or podcast. (I know, I know, such a thing is rare at best.) After the break we've listed a tentative schedule of where you can find us during the weekend-long convention, so if you're at a panel and you see one of us, come on by and chat. We'd love to get to know some of our readers. (I look like this, and Karl's picture is all over his site. Ink's identity is a secret to everybody)