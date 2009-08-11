Ani-Gamers Podcast #018 – The Mega-Podcast

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Alain (Hisui), Kate (Narutaki), Carol (Kohaku), and Carl

Topic: Otakon 2009

At long last the Ani-Gamers Podcast has woken from its Otakon-induced slumber. Today we've got a mega-podcast (four co-hosts is pretty mega!) that was supposed to be recorded while we were mega-riding the Megabus charter bus service. But since there were so many normal people on the bus, we couldn't record it, and our intrepid bloggers have come together using the power of Skype to send this Otakon 2009 convention report into the great beyond that is the Internet.

Unfortunately, Skype is a fickle friend, so we faced off with such problems as echoes and inexplicable audio dropout. The resulting podcast might not sound as great audio-wise as most of our other episodes, but believe me, it took a lot of work to edit it to a point at which it would actually be listenable. Nevertheless, I hope you enjoy it!

Show notes and links can be found after the break.