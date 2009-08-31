Ani-Gamers Podcast #019 – Otakon Guests Press Conference

Folks who listened to our last podcast episode will know that Ani-Gamers was unfortunately not approved for any interviews at Otakon 2009. So, to make up for this situation, Evan attended a group press conference held by Otakon Press Ops, with guests Noboru Ishiguro, Masao Maruyama, Yukio Kikukawa, and Hidenori Matsubara. The "press conference" part means that, unlike an interview, this meeting entailed a variety of news outlets taking turns asking questions of the guests. Keep an ear out for Evan at the press conference, and enjoy the show!

Show notes (including summaries of each guest's body of work) and links can be found after the break.