Ani-Gamers Podcast #020 – Baki The Grappler/Manabi Straight Fanfics

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Mitchell "MitchyD" Dyer, and Patz

Topic: Digital Distribution

[This episode is NOT censored for swear words or sexual references. Listen at your own risk.]

We're back after another whole month between episodes, this time with a big, fat discussion of digital distribution (in terms of both anime and games), featuring none other than The Gaming Dungeon's very own Patz! Mitchy is along for the ride too, discussing his love affair with Steam and his burning hatred of moe shows. This show is a little longer than usual, and my track had some volume balancing trouble, so I apologize for that.

Anyway, next episode should actually be out very, very soon, since it's a quick discussion between the Anime News Network's Zac Bertschy, Anime 3000's Sean Russell, and me about fansub reviewing policies that needs to be up on the Internet while it's still relevant to the debate. Look out for that within the next week or so.

Show notes and links can be found after the break.