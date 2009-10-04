Ani-Gamers Podcast #020 – Baki The Grappler/Manabi Straight Fanfics

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Mitchell "MitchyD" Dyer, and Patz
Topic: Digital Distribution
[This episode is NOT censored for swear words or sexual references. Listen at your own risk.]
We're back after another whole month between episodes, this time with a big, fat discussion of digital distribution (in terms of both anime and games), featuring none other than The Gaming Dungeon's very own Patz! Mitchy is along for the ride too, discussing his love affair with Steam and his burning hatred of moe shows. This show is a little longer than usual, and my track had some volume balancing trouble, so I apologize for that.
Anyway, next episode should actually be out very, very soon, since it's a quick discussion between the Anime News Network's Zac Bertschy, Anime 3000's Sean Russell, and me about fansub reviewing policies that needs to be up on the Internet while it's still relevant to the debate. Look out for that within the next week or so.
(Runtime: 1 hour, 11 minutes)
[0:00:00] Intro: Daryl Surat warns everybody about the 18+ content in this episode...OR DOES HE?!!
[0:00:11] Opening Song: "R.O.D Theme" by Taku Iwasaki (R.O.D. OVA opener)
[0:00:28] Patz introduces himself, then Mitchy is crowned king of the Internet. Not much beyond introductions here.
[0:01:19] What'cha Been Doing? Evan's watching Manabi Straight! and playing Dragonball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 2 (Wii), Mitchy's playing Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story (DS) and DiRT2 (360/PS3), and Patz is watching Shin Mazinger Shougeki Z-Hen and Baki the Grappler and playing Onimusha (PS2).
[0:28:31] Discussion: We rant for around 40 minutes about digital distribution, focusing on five central issues: Convenience, Affect on Sales, Ownership, Curbing Piracy, and Environmental Consciousness. Evan brings up each one in order and asks Mitchy and Patz where they stand on each specific issue.
The episode is over.
[1:10:54] Ending Song: "WORLD END (Instrumental)" by FLOW (Code Geass R2second opener)