Ani-Gamers Podcast #021 – The ANN Preview Guide

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Zac Bertschy, Sean Russell

Topic: The Anime News Network's editorial choice to cover fansubbed anime in their Fall Preview Guide

To wash down our long discussion of digital distribution last episode, this time we've got an interview with Zac Bertschy, Executive Editor at the Anime News Network, about a related topic: fansubs. Specifically, my questions revolved around ANN's choice to cover anime that has not been licensed or legally released in America in their Preview Guide a decision which necessitates the use by ANN's paid writers of illegally distributed fansubs. Sean Russell of Anime 3000 kindly recorded the discussion and contributed some of his own thoughts as well. If you've got an opinion on the issue, don't be afraid to let us know in the comments section or through email.

Next episode I'll probably post something that I recorded at New York Anime Festival: either the Yoshiyuki Tomino Question & Answer session or a brief podcast episode with Erin and Noah of the Ninja Consultant Podcast.

