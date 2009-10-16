Ani-Gamers Podcast #021 – The ANN Preview Guide

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Zac Bertschy, Sean Russell
Topic: The Anime News Network's editorial choice to cover fansubbed anime in their Fall Preview Guide
To wash down our long discussion of digital distribution last episode, this time we've got an interview with Zac Bertschy, Executive Editor at the Anime News Network, about a related topic: fansubs. Specifically, my questions revolved around ANN's choice to cover anime that has not been licensed or legally released in America in their Preview Guide a decision which necessitates the use by ANN's paid writers of illegally distributed fansubs. Sean Russell of Anime 3000 kindly recorded the discussion and contributed some of his own thoughts as well. If you've got an opinion on the issue, don't be afraid to let us know in the comments section or through email.
Next episode I'll probably post something that I recorded at New York Anime Festival: either the Yoshiyuki Tomino Question & Answer session or a brief podcast episode with Erin and Noah of the Ninja Consultant Podcast.
Show notes and links can be found after the break.
(Runtime: 33 minutes)
[0:00:00] Intro: Carl is a horrible, horrible person who will never find love in this world.
[0:00:10] Opening Song: "R.O.D Theme" by Taku Iwasaki (R.O.D. OVA opener)
[0:00:25] I apologize to regular listeners for the kinda long introduction stuff here. You gotta do what you gotta do!
[0:02:24] Discussion: Evan and Sean question Zac about the Anime News Network Preview Guide. Zac begins with his own description of how the guide got started, but quickly the discussion turns toward a consideration of what ANN and other anime outlets need to do to both accurately cover issues related to fandom and support legal methods of distribution. Some believe that news organizations need to report on content regardless of the illegality involved in attaining it, while others believe that, in order to remain a credible source, these organizations should completely shun illegal modes of distribution like fansubs. What do you think?
[0:32:39] Ending Song: "WORLD END (Instrumental)" by FLOW (Code Geass R2second opener)