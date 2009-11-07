Ani-Gamers Podcast #022 – There Is a Fly on the Microphone

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Erin and Noah

Topic: New York Anime Festival 2009

Recorded live from the 2009 New York Anime Festival, this episode features none other than the fearsome anime podcasting couple, Erin and Noah of the Ninja Consultant Podcast! We talk about what we did at the convention and delve into some totally off-topic conversations that may or may not be completely enthralling. You decide!

Next episode will feature Al and Kate from the Reverse Thieves blog as we tackle shjo anime that appeal to male viewers. It's already recorded, and I can guarantee that it's going to be a pretty fun show.

Show notes and links can be found after the break.

(Runtime: 27 minutes)