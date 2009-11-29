Ani-Gamers Podcast #023 – A Melodramatic Podcast Revolt

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Hisui (Alain) and Narutaki (Kate)

Topic: Shjo anime that appeals to guys

This episode is also called "The Answer is ALWAYS Golgo 13!"

Today I am joined by the Reverse Thieves, a blogging duo that has probably been on this show more than recommended by most physicians, to discuss shjo anime specifically the kind that can appeal to boys as well as its traditional target audience of girls. The four series up for discussion are Ouran High School Host Club, Revolutionary Girl Utena, Rose of Versailles, and They Were Eleven.

I have no idea what's going on for next episode, but I can say that Mitchy has been playing Assassin's Creed 2 and I plan to do the same very soon, and we are both itching to talk about Sword of the Stranger. We'll see what happens... next time on Dragonball Z the Ani-Gamers Podcast!

