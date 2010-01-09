Ani-Gamers Podcast #024 – He's Sort of a Stranger

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Mitchell "MitchyD" Dyer

Topic: Sword of the Stranger (anime, 2008)

Today we're talking about Sword of the Stranger, a samurai action anime created by studio BONES, directed by first-time director Masahiro Ando, and distributed in the United States by Bandai Entertainment. Mitchy and I loved this movie to death (a state experienced by more than half its cast), so this episode turned out quite a lot like our Golgo 13 podcast.

I'm not sure just yet what we'll be doing next episode, but we definitely want to talk some video games again sometime soon, and our 25th episode milestone IS right around the corner...

Show notes and links forthcoming.