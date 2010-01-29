Ani-Gamers Podcast #025 – Space Racists

By
Ashley Williams, sarcastic marine and confirmed space racist.

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Mitchell "MitchyD" Dyer, Elliot Page
Topic: "What'cha Been Doing?"

We're back, this time with a new format for our shows (and a new hosting service Podbean!). Instead of having What'cha Been Doing? segments before every discussion, we will be recording shorter podcasts dedicated to freeform discussion alongside episodes that only contain a review or a panel discussion. Thus, all of the episodes should clock in at 30-40 minutes, which should hopefully result in an acceleration of our release schedule. And don't you worry we'll still be doing our very best to get a variety of guest hosts on the podcast on a regular basis.

For this episode, I talk with Ani-Gamers staffers Mitchy and Elliot about what we've been watching, reading, and playing. The major discussions include Ode to Kirihito and Mass Effect (the original). By the way, I apologize for some of the weird sound problems (Mitchy's noisy recording and the occasional echoes). They should be fixed for next episode.

Show notes and links after the break.

DIRECT DOWNLOAD - RSS Feed - iTunes - Send us Feedback! - More episodes 
(Runtime: 48 minutes)


[00:00] Intro: YOU WA SHOCK!

[00:17] Opening Song: "Ai wo Torimodose" by Crystal King (Fist of the North Star OP)

[00:41] Introduction falls apart. Elliot breaks the fourth wall.

[04:45] Elliot is reading Buddha.

[08:17] Evan is reading Ode to Kirihito. Tezuka's very similar MW is also mentioned.

[16:50] Evan is playing Mass Effect. Mitchy is playing Mass Effect 2, but he's not talking about it. We also throw in some Dragon Age: Origins discussion.

[29:47] Elliot is watching Hidamari Sketch.

[33:35] Mitchy was playing Darksiders, until he got too annoyed to finish.

[37:56] Evan and Elliot are watching the original Mobile Suit Gundam movie trilogy.

[44:28] Finally, Elliot is playing the Star Trek Online beta.

[46:05] We finish it off with the typical show outro. Make sure to visit DownWriteFierce and Luke and Elliot's Bearfighting Extravaganza and follow us on Twitter at AniGamers (the official Ani-Gamers account) VamptVo, MitchyD, and elliotpage.

[48:03] Ending Song: "Ai wo Torimodose" by Crystal King (Fist of the North StarOP)
blog comments powered by Disqus