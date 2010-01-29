Ani-Gamers Podcast #025 – Space Racists

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Mitchell "MitchyD" Dyer, Elliot Page
Topic: "What'cha Been Doing?"
We're back, this time with a new format for our shows (and a new hosting service Podbean!). Instead of having What'cha Been Doing? segments before every discussion, we will be recording shorter podcasts dedicated to freeform discussion alongside episodes that only contain a review or a panel discussion. Thus, all of the episodes should clock in at 30-40 minutes, which should hopefully result in an acceleration of our release schedule. And don't you worry we'll still be doing our very best to get a variety of guest hosts on the podcast on a regular basis.
For this episode, I talk with Ani-Gamers staffers Mitchy and Elliot about what we've been watching, reading, and playing. The major discussions include Ode to Kirihito and Mass Effect (the original). By the way, I apologize for some of the weird sound problems (Mitchy's noisy recording and the occasional echoes). They should be fixed for next episode.
[00:00] Intro: YOU WA SHOCK!
[00:17] Opening Song: "Ai wo Torimodose" by Crystal King (Fist of the North Star OP)
[00:41] Introduction falls apart. Elliot breaks the fourth wall.
[04:45] Elliot is reading Buddha.
[08:17] Evan is reading Ode to Kirihito. Tezuka's very similar MW is also mentioned.
[16:50] Evan is playing Mass Effect. Mitchy is playing Mass Effect 2, but he's not talking about it. We also throw in some Dragon Age: Origins discussion.
[29:47] Elliot is watching Hidamari Sketch.
[33:35] Mitchy was playing Darksiders, until he got too annoyed to finish.
[37:56] Evan and Elliot are watching the original Mobile Suit Gundam movie trilogy.
[44:28] Finally, Elliot is playing the Star Trek Online beta.
[48:03] Ending Song: "Ai wo Torimodose" by Crystal King (Fist of the North StarOP)