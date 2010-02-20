Ani-Gamers Podcast #026 – Lawrence Eng Interview

(NOTE: This episode has been renamed due to an admittedly poor choice of words in my original title. Sorry!)

We're back with a show recorded merely a week before its release (an amazing record for the Ani-Gamers Podcast). Listen on for my fascinating interview with Dr. Lawrence Eng, a longtime anime fan who chose to pursue his fandom as a line of research when he joined Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)'s "Science and Technology Studies" doctorate program, and focused his dissertation on "otaku studies." In this interview from Genericon XXIII at RPI, I pick Eng's brain on the findings of his research, his own life as an otaku, and a few other topics related to anime fan culture.

Show notes and links after the break.

(Runtime: 46 minutes)