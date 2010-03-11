Ani-Gamers Podcast #027 – Sucks? Or Is Spectacular?

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Mitchell "MitchyD" Dyer, "Knuckles Dawson"

Topic: What'cha Been Doing?

This just might be the silliest, most off-topic episode of the Ani-Gamers Podcast, as Mitchy and I discuss anime and video games (mostly the latter) with gaming journalist Knuckles Dawson. Just when you thought our discussion of the dubs for Dragonball Z and presence of robot dragons in Escaflowne couldn't get any more sidetracked, we include gems like an in-depth analysis of our favorite flavors of egg nog. So listen away ... at your own risk.

It's also worth noting that, this time, I attempted to bleep out Mitchy's uses of the F-bomb, though I just gave up when it came to censoring "shit." Hopefully this will keep Apple secret agents from busting down my doors and arresting me for not putting an Explicit tag on our podcast.

(P.S. The picture on the right is a Photoshop of Mitchy, made by some jerks on a forum who think that he is the worst video game journalist on the face of the planet. The maturity of their critique is easily apparent.)

Show notes and links after the break.