Ani-Gamers Podcast #029 – I'll Take My Chances With the Robot

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Hisui and Narutaki
Topic: What'cha Been Doing?
The Reverse Thieves are back for a podcast double header in episodes #029 and #030. In this episode, I talk with them about the latest anime, manga, and video games we've checked out, and in episode #030, we'll be discussing the anime series Code Geass.
Oh yes, and this episode's intro announces the winners of our Black Jack giveaway. Check it out to find out if you've won! Anyway, check out the show notes after the break.
(Runtime: 49 minutes)
[00:00] Contest winners announced!
[00:55] Opening Song: "R.O.D. Theme" by Taku Iwasaki (Read Or Die OAV OP)
[01:12] Brief introductions. Kate tells everybody about the Aniblog Tourney, which is already well underway.
[05:34] Alain has been watching 1976 shojo anime Candy Candy. Somehow we start talking about Cutey Honey's boobs.
[11:12] Kate has been watching Yasuhiro Imagawa's 2004 anime remake of Mitsuteru Yokoyama's Tetsujin-28, a.k.a. Gigantor.
[19:42] Evan has been watching Poly-Matrix (the 1997 compilation movie of the 1994 cyberpunk OAV Armitage III) and the 2002 sequel movie, Armitage III: Dual-Matrix. Justin Bieber-related threats somehow ensue.
[26:09] Alain has been reading the 1987 shonen manga Jojo's Bizarre Adventure.
[31:06] Kate has been reading the 2004 "healing manga" Kingyo Used Books.
[36:42] Evan has been watching the 1996 mecha anime Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team. We also discuss Miller's Report.
[45:39] Alain has been playing the 2010 Wii game Sakura Wars V.
[48:36] Time to say goodbye.
[49:05] Ending Song: "WORLD END Instrumental" by FLOW (Code GeassR2 2nd OP)