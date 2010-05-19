Ani-Gamers Podcast #030 – Code Geass (a.k.a. Pepperoni Hotdogs in the Pizza Crust?!)

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Hisui and Narutaki

Topic: Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (both Season 1 and R2) (2006)

In part two of the Reverse Thieves' podcasting extravaganza, I chat with them for a lengthy hour-plus podcast about the 2006 TV anime Code Geass, from studio Sunrise. The show, a modern take on the classic 50-episode Sunrise mecha formula, follows the events of a political and military revolution, masterminded by the exiled prince Lelouch Vi Brittania. We get pretty in-depth regarding the series, so a massive SPOILER ALERT is in effect throughout the episode.

Let us know what you think of the episode, and please feel free to chime in with your own thoughts on Code Geass in an e-mail or the comments thread. Show notes and links are after the break.