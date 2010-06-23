Ani-Gamers Podcast #031 – Shoot the Dog (In Slow Motion)

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Mitchell "MitchyD" Dyer, Evan "BakaTanuki" Krell

Topic: What'cha Been Doing?

In this episode, Mitchy and I square off against Evan Krell (a.k.a. BakaTanuki) of Insert-Disc, who also happens to now be an Ani-Gamers blogger. We discuss what we've been doing, which includes playing Red Dead Redemption, playing Red Dead Redemption, and watching some animoos. Did we mention playing Red Dead Redemption?

Show notes and links are, as usual, after the break.