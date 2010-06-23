Ani-Gamers Podcast #031 – Shoot the Dog (In Slow Motion)

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Mitchell "MitchyD" Dyer, Evan "BakaTanuki" Krell
Topic: What'cha Been Doing?
In this episode, Mitchy and I square off against Evan Krell (a.k.a. BakaTanuki) of Insert-Disc, who also happens to now be an Ani-Gamers blogger. We discuss what we've been doing, which includes playing Red Dead Redemption, playing Red Dead Redemption, and watching some animoos. Did we mention playing Red Dead Redemption?
Show notes and links are, as usual, after the break.
(Runtime: 52 minutes)
[00:00] Opening Song: "R.O.D. Theme" by Taku Iwasaki (Read Or Die OAV OP)
[00:14] Evan (Minto) forgets to introduce himself, but remembers to introduce a very tired Mitchy and an excited Evan (Krell), also known as BakaTanuki.
[01:21] We begin talking about what we've been doing. Baka has been playing (and LOVING) Super Mario Galaxy 2.
[6:35] Evan is watching Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ ("Double Zeta"), which is surprisingly much better than Zeta.
[11:39] Mitchy simply will not stop talking about Read Dead Redemption for the Xbox 360. Baka also discusses his role-playing experience when he played The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
[22:35] Baka has been reading Vermonia, volume 1: Quest for the Silver Tiger, which is about silly skateboarding teens in a fantasy world.
[31:18] Evan has been playing Spider-Man 2 for the original Xbox, which is actually pretty damn good, especially for a licensed movie game.
[38:11] Baka talks about the shmup Magical Chase for the GameBoy Color. We also discuss THE FUTURE of gaming: Bigger Pixels.
[42:44] Evan was (and still is) playing Super Street Fighter IV for the Xbox 360. What he didn't mention in the podcast is that he sucks at it. Like, really sucks.
[43:52] In preparation for watching Gankutsuou: The Count of Monte Cristo, Evan is reading Alexandre Dumas's original novel.
[46:47] The show is over, so we talk about Insert-Disc, DownWriteFierce, and Ani-Gamers stuff. That's all folks!
[51:59] Ending Song: "WORLD END Instrumental" by FLOW (Code Geass R2 2nd OP)