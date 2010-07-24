Ani-Gamers Podcast #032 – The Art of Active Viewing (ANext2010)

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Karl "Uncle Yo" Custer, Ink

Recording: A panel called "Fandom & Criticism: The Art of Active Viewing" at AnimeNEXT 2010

This episode isn't quite a typical Ani-Gamers Podcast episode, in that it's not a couple of geeks chatting on Skype about silly Japanese cartoons or video games. Instead, this is a recording of a panel that I ran with Uncle Yo and Ink at AnimeNEXT. The audio quality isn't great, so I apologize upfront for that. (And yes, Uncle Yo had to leave before the end without saying a word, which I forgot to mention in the podcast's foreword.) If you have any feedback regarding the episode, though, feel free to let us know in the comments or at our e-mail address we'd love to hear you chime in on this interesting subject!

Show notes and links are, as usual, after the break.