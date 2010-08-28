Ani-Gamers Podcast #033a – Daryl Talks Mass Effect (Part 1)

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Mitchell Dyer, Daryl Surat
Topic: Mass Effect 1 (Mass Effect 2 and our expectations for 3 are in part 2)
We've got Anime World Order's Daryl Surat with us this episode to talk about the science-fiction action-RPG series Mass Effect. In part a, we talk about the first Mass Effect game ("Mass Effect 1" for clarity), touching on the parts we both liked and didn't like in both the storytelling and the gameplay. While I mentioned that the episode would have a lot of spoilers, this first part is relatively spoiler-free in terms of plot twists. However, we do discuss the meta-game a bit, so if you'd rather not know that, listen at your own risk.
Show notes and links are after the break.
(Runtime: 39 minutes)
[00:00] Opening Song: "R.O.D. Theme" by Taku Iwasaki (Read Or Die OAV OP)
[00:15] Evan introduces Mitchy and Daryl before getting into the meat of the episode.
[01:13] What IS Mass Effect? We answer that question.
[02:47] Daryl and Evan provide some general opinions of Mass Effect 1. Also some discussion of the setting.
[11:17] Evan gets us into a discussion of the moral choices found frequently in the series.
[20:24] Uh oh, time to talk about Mass Effect's infamous romances.
[32:55] We talk about the combat and inventory.
[39:25] Just some info for people looking for the second half of the episode.
[39:35] Ending Song: "WORLD END Instrumental" by FLOW (Code Geass R2 2nd OP)