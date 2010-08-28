Ani-Gamers Podcast #033a – Daryl Talks Mass Effect (Part 1)

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Mitchell Dyer, Daryl Surat

Topic: Mass Effect 1 (Mass Effect 2 and our expectations for 3 are in part 2)

We've got Anime World Order's Daryl Surat with us this episode to talk about the science-fiction action-RPG series Mass Effect. In part a, we talk about the first Mass Effect game ("Mass Effect 1" for clarity), touching on the parts we both liked and didn't like in both the storytelling and the gameplay. While I mentioned that the episode would have a lot of spoilers, this first part is relatively spoiler-free in terms of plot twists. However, we do discuss the meta-game a bit, so if you'd rather not know that, listen at your own risk.

