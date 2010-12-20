Ani-Gamers Podcast #034 – Still Talking

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Elliot Page, Ink
Topic: "What'cha Been Doing?"
After a ridiculously long break between episodes, we're back with a 100% Ani-Gamers staff episode (i.e. both co-hosts are Ani-Gamers contributors). We discuss the anime, manga, and video games we've been checking out in these last few weeks, including Ink's Anime Secret Santa pick, Fate/Stay Night. Plus, in the last fifteen minutes or so, Evan and Elliot have an in-depth discussion of the wildly popular indie game Minecraft.
(Runtime: 58 minutes)
[00:00] Evan plays with the soundboard and annoys Elliot.
[00:12] Opening Song: "R.O.D. Theme" by Taku Iwasaki (Read Or Die OAV OP)
[00:27] Introductions all around. Our hosts this time are Evan, Elliot, and Ink
[02:50] Elliot is reading the slightly disappointing fifth volume of Kiminori Wakasugi's Detroit Metal City manga.
[08:32] Evan is reading Asuka Izumi's The Lizard Prince, a silly shjo manga about a pretty-boy Prince who has been transformed into a lizard. Did we mention it's silly?
[11:52] Ink is watching the anime versions of Shikabane-Hime, Fate/Stay Night, and Claymore. Elliot admits that he has played the Fate/Stay Night game.
[16:43] Elliot bought a Crunchyroll subscription, and is now watching Gainax and Hiroyuki Imaishi's Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt.
[22:30] Evan's watching his roommate's Gundam Unicorn Blu-rays. (The show is from studio Sunrise and directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi.) We talk a bit about where the best place to start is for fans who want to get into the Universal Century Gundam timeline.
[32:25] Ink watched the beginning of the Masaaki Yuasa anime The Tatami Galaxy, but had to frequently pause to read the dense dialogue.
[35:40] MINECRAFT! Minecraft? MINECRAFT! Evan and Elliot have been playing, and they get super-excited when they talk about it.
[57:30] Ending Song: "WORLD END Instrumental" by FLOW (Code Geass R2 2nd OP)
[57:45] Evan's still talking. Still talking. STILL talking.