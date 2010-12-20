Ani-Gamers Podcast #034 – Still Talking

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Elliot Page, Ink

Topic: "What'cha Been Doing?"

After a ridiculously long break between episodes, we're back with a 100% Ani-Gamers staff episode (i.e. both co-hosts are Ani-Gamers contributors). We discuss the anime, manga, and video games we've been checking out in these last few weeks, including Ink's Anime Secret Santa pick, Fate/Stay Night. Plus, in the last fifteen minutes or so, Evan and Elliot have an in-depth discussion of the wildly popular indie game Minecraft.

Check out show notes and links after the break.