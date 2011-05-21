Ani-Gamers Podcast #035 – Trying To Keep This Short (Lies)

Topics: Reading E-mails, What'cha Been Doing?

Been fighting back withdrawal symptoms due to the lack of Ani-Gamers Podcasts of late? Well we're back to help you out, now that my crazy semester is finally over. Will we continue to put out episodes in any timely fashion? We sure hope so! Anyway, this episode features Ink as a co-host once again, but it also features Bradley C. Meek, who's been trying to get on this podcast for months. (We were happy to have him, but I had to find time to record!)

Next episode, Bradley, Ink, and I will be discussing the Spice & Wolf anime. That should be up within the next week or two.

Check out show notes and links after the break.