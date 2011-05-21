Ani-Gamers Podcast #035 – Trying To Keep This Short (Lies)

Hosts: Evan "Vampt Vo" Minto, Bradley C. Meek, Ink
(Runtime: 1 hour, 17 minutes)
[00:00] Welcome back to the podcast, everyone!
[00:12] Opening Song: "Anime" by Soulja Boy
[00:30] Introductions!
[01:03] We read an e-mail from Nick Korn (from Oleetku Studios) regarding Ani-Gamers Podcast #032 The Art of Active Viewing (ANext2010).
[10:23] Bradley has been playing Portal 2 (which Evan hasn't been playing, so we don't spoil it), Heroes of Newearth, Minecraft, Heroes of Might & Magic, Half-Life 2, and more.
[11:55] Bradley is playing the Diablo clone Din's Curse.
[17:23] Evan's been reading Otaku: Japan's Database Animals by Hiroki Azuma.
[27:47] Ink is planning on reading Getting Wet: Adventures in the Japanese Bath by Eric Talmadge (recommended by Kathryn Hemmann).
[29:18] Ink is also playing Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands.
[36:27] Evan passes the ball to Bradley, who has been watching the Spring 2011 anime season. Ink's been watching some of the shows as well, while Evan isn't watching any of them. SAD FACE.
[37:57] Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae o Boku-tachi wa Mada Shiranai (Tatsuyuki Nagai, A-1 Pictures)
[42:07] Blue Exorcist (Tensai Okamura, A-1 Pictures)
[44:25] [C] The Money and Soul of Possibility Control (Kenji Nakamura, Tatsunoko Production)
[47:10] Deadman Wonderland (Koichi Hatsumi, Manglobe)
[52:14] Denpa Onna to Seishun Otoko (Akiyuki Shinbo, SHAFT)
[54:59] Hanasaku Iroha (Masahiro Ando, P.A. Works)
[59:39] Dog Days (Keizou Kusakawa, Seven Arcs)
[1:02:17] Dororon Enma-kun Meeramera (Yoshitomo Yonetani, Brains Base)
[1:04:38] Kaiji Season 2 (Yuzo Sato, Madhouse)
[1:05:27] Nichijou (Tatsuya Ishihara, Kyoto Animation)
[1:09:54] Tiger & Bunny (Keiichi Satou, Sunrise)
[1:12:39] Toriko (Akifumi Zako, Toei)
[1:14:11] And after an exhausting rundown of the Spring 2011 anime season, we're done! Check out everybody's Twitters (Ani-Gamers, Evan, Bradley, and Ink), review us on iTunes, send us an e-mail, and leave us comments! All that good stuff.
[1:16:25] Ending Song: "Anime" by Soulja Boy
[1:16:45] Garfield Minus Garfield.
Topics: Reading E-mails, What'cha Been Doing?
Been fighting back withdrawal symptoms due to the lack of Ani-Gamers Podcasts of late? Well we're back to help you out, now that my crazy semester is finally over. Will we continue to put out episodes in any timely fashion? We sure hope so! Anyway, this episode features Ink as a co-host once again, but it also features Bradley C. Meek, who's been trying to get on this podcast for months. (We were happy to have him, but I had to find time to record!)
Next episode, Bradley, Ink, and I will be discussing the Spice & Wolf anime. That should be up within the next week or two.
Check out show notes and links after the break.
