Ani-Gamers Podcast #036 – Experts of Fan Controversy

Featuring: Alex Leavitt, Chris Beveridge, Ed Chavez, Jennifer Fu, Clarissa Graffeo, and Ada Palmer

Yes, yes, I promised a review of Spice & Wolf for this episode, but Alex Leavitt has forced my hand by politely requesting this long-overdue recording. That's right, get ready for ANGRY ARGUMENTS, because this is Experts of Fan Controversy (Anime Boston 2011), in which anime fandom "experts" face off on major issues of the day, including piracy and translation accuracy! OK, let's be honest here: there isn't actually much controversy or anger in this panel, but it certainly has lots of very useful insights into the workings of the anime industry and fandom. Plus it's got points. And who doesn't love points?

Show notes and links are coming soon, and cross your fingers for that Spice & Wolf episode next time!

(Runtime: 1 hour, 22 minutes)