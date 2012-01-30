Ani-Gamers Podcast #037 – Spicy Wolf, Made with Real Wolf!

What's that? SIX MONTHS? Well, if you listen to the Ani-Gamers Podcast, I guess you're probably used to super-long waits by now. Anyway, we're back, and we're starting off the year 2012 with something very timely and totally not recorded in the spring of last year: a review of the 2008 Spice & Wolf anime with Evan, Ink, and THEM Anime Reviews' very own Bradley C. Meek. Prepare for economics, wolf girls, and infuriating moé shepherds. That, plus a few mild spoilers, but there honestly isn't much worth spoiling in this show. (Check the show notes for timecodes if you're really spoiler-phobic.)

We're also trying out some new intro and outro music, so we would appreciate some feedback on those from our listeners.

(Runtime: 52 minutes)