Ani-Gamers Podcast #039 – Spelunky is Pretty Underground, You Probably Haven't Heard of It

Just in time for Otakon 2012, we've got a quick little podcast check-in from David Estrella and I. We talk about our Otakon plans as well as what we've been watching/reading/playing. This includes the Muv-Luv visual novels, Black Jack (manga), Mars (manga), Bodacious Space Pirates, Spelunky, and The Dark Knight Rises (yeah it's not anime, manga, or games, but we keep the discussion of it to a minimum).
No show notes this time, since I need to pack for Otakon. (Also I apologize in advance for any audio problems I might have missed in my lightning editing session.) Hopefully we'll see some of our listeners this weekend!