Ani-Gamers Podcast #039 – Spelunky is Pretty Underground, You Probably Haven't Heard of It

Just in time for Otakon 2012, we've got a quick little podcast check-in from David Estrella and I. We talk about our Otakon plans as well as what we've been watching/reading/playing. This includes the Muv-Luv visual novels, Black Jack (manga), Mars (manga), Bodacious Space Pirates , Spelunky , and The Dark Knight Rises (yeah it's not anime, manga, or games, but we keep the discussion of it to a minimum).

No show notes this time, since I need to pack for Otakon. (Also I apologize in advance for any audio problems I might have missed in my lightning editing session.) Hopefully we'll see some of our listeners this weekend!

(Runtime: 45 minutes)