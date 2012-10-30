Ani-Gamers Podcast #041 – Laser Claws and Robot Sex

In this episode, I'm joined by indie comics writer Rachel Pandich and anime blogger/podcaster Kate (a.k.a. Narutaki) from the Reverse Thieves to discuss Western (i.e. non-manga) comics that appeal to anime and manga fans. We also talk about New York Comic Con and Masaaki Yuasa's Kick-Heart Kickstarter, which is about to hit its deadline TONIGHT (10/30) after reaching its goal a few days early.
[0:00:00] Intro Music: "Kill Me" by Lame Drivers (licensed via Creative Commons)
[0:00:17] Introductions
[0:01:23] New York Comic Con. Also Rachel and Kate answer the question "What is Motorcity anyway?"
[0:11:37] The hosts start the main comics discussion
[0:13:00] Tank Girl - Amazon
[0:18:30] Runaways - Amazon
[0:23:21] Saga - Amazon
[0:34:31] The Dreamer - Amazon
[0:39:02] Space: Punisher - Amazon
[0:44:40] Fables - Amazon
[0:54:52] Rachel Rising - Amazon
[1:00:43] Persepolis - Amazon
[1:06:40] Gladstone's School for World Conquerors - Amazon
[1:10:20] General tips for getting into comics (Rachel and Kate tell Evan to NEVER recommend Watchmen to new fans)
[1:17:30] Masaaki Yuasa's Kickstarter, Kick-Heart. Evan's article about why you should support it.
[1:19:33] Outro Music: "Kill Me" by Lame Drivers
