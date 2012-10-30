Ani-Gamers Podcast #041 – Laser Claws and Robot Sex

In this episode, I'm joined by indie comics writer Rachel Pandich and anime blogger/podcaster Kate (a.k.a. Narutaki) from the Reverse Thieves to discuss Western (i.e. non-manga) comics that appeal to anime and manga fans. We also talk about New York Comic Con and Masaaki Yuasa's Kick-Heart Kickstarter, which is about to hit its deadline TONIGHT (10/30) after reaching its goal a few days early.

(Runtime: 1 hour, 20 minutes)