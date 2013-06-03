Ani-Gamers Podcast #042 – Mysterious Girlfriend X

It's been far too long since we've put out a podcast, so here's a little discussion of the drooleriffic 2012 anime series Mysterious Girlfriend X , featuring Ani-Gamers contributing editor Ink and our two buddies from across the pond, Phillip O'Connor (Ani-Gamers columnist) and former Ani-Gamer Elliot Page. I'm also there to do the intro/outro and ask a few questions, but seeing as I never watched the show, I mostly just listen this time. NOTE: The podcast has some mild spoilers for Mysterious Girlfriend X .

If you're in the area, remember to come out to AnimeNEXT 2013 this weekend in Somerset, NJ to see Ink and I (I'm running two panels: "The Beautiful Backgrounds of Anime" and "Panel Lightning Round"). Anyway, show notes and links are after the break. Enjoy!