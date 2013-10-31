Ani-Gamers Podcast #044 – Sold My Soul to Crunchyroll

In this episode (our THIRD episode this year — crazy, huh?), Evan, Ink, and David chat about some anime and video games that they've been watching and playing, including the Fall 2013 anime season! Topics include failed superheroes, poorly timed apocalypse stories, interminable space brotherhoods, hyperactive tennis clubs, magical glasses, fascist high schools, frog rappers, and the profound pain of game development. We talk about Kill la Kill for a while, so that's kind of the main topic of this show.

Show notes and links after the break, yo.

(Runtime: 1 hour, 20 minutes)