Ani-Gamers Podcast #045 – The McDonald's Teriyaki Burger, Pride of Japan

It's been three months, but we're back! This time Evan and David talk about anime that's just old enough that you no longer care enough to be angry about it and video games so old you don't even remember them anymore. Topics include Super Sonico, Nidhogg, Mother (the original, not the good one or the other good one), Cardcaptor Sakura, Inside Mari, being a tourist in Japan, being a BAD tourist in Japan, Japanese food, and oddly-specific otaku stores.
We're not putting timecodes in the show notes anymore starting with this episode because it takes too long and you guys probably don't even care about it anyway. If you're angry about this development, click that "Continue Reading" link to read the new show notes and leave us a hate-filled comment! Those are our favorite kind!
- Opening/Ending Song: "Kill Me" by Lame Drivers
- Super Sonico is an anime about Nitroplus's mascot character. A few days after Evan said nobody would license it and David said Sentai would... Sentai actually licensed it. (Watch it on Crunchyroll)
- Nidhogg is a 1-v-1 fencing football game or something like that. (Get it on Steam or the official site)
- Mother is an weird old NES JRPG. The sequel is Mother 2, better known in English as Earthbound. (You can't get Mother legally in English, but you can get Earthbound on the Wii U Virtual Console)
- Cardcaptor Sakura is a famous magical girl manga series by superstar manga artists CLAMP. (Buy it on Amazon or RightStuf)
- Inside Mari is a creepy bodyswap manga by Flowers of Evil author Shuzo Oshimi (Read it on Crunchyroll)
- Japan is a country with some pretty cool stuff in it. We both visited it and talked way too much about it. The otaku meccas we discussed were Akihabara (just south of Ueno) and Nakano Broadway (just west of Shinjuku).
- The pirate-themed shop in Nakano Broadway that we talk about is called Bambool (here's the official listing on the Nakano Broadway site). It turns out they're not strictly pirate-themed, so I guess Evan was mistaken.
- The indie manga shop is Taco Che. Here's the official site (in Japanese) and Nakano Broadway's listing for it.
- For more info on otaku stuff to do in Japan Evan highly recommends Cruising the Anime City: An Otaku Guide to Neo Tokyo, by Patrick Macias (Otaku USA and Crunchyroll News Editor-in-Chief)
- Otaku USA Magazine: Evan and Ink wrote stuff for the new issue (cover is Attack on Titan). Evan did a review of .hack//Quantum (anime) and Wolfsmund (manga), and Ink did features on Beyond the Boundary, Kamisama Kiss, and (his favorite) Chihayafuru, as well as a review of the ongoing series Samurai Flamenco.
- Read more stuff from Ink at Fandom Post. He just did a pretty great Paranoia Agent writeup recently.
- We didn't mention it in the show, but we're going to Genericon in Troy, NY again this year! Evan, Ink, and David will be there alongside Ed Chavez and possibly a couple other online anime folks. Evan's not staff anymore, but he's running two panels: "The Beautiful Backgrounds of Anime" (about anime background art) and "'Trigger' Warning: Birth of an Anime Studio" (about Studio Trigger, Kill la Kill, Inferno Cop, etc.)