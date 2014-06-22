Ani-Gamers Podcast #047 – E3 2014 and a Mitch Dyer Reunion

We didn't do any E3 coverage on the blog this year, but seeing as I'm now rooming with former Ani-Gamers Podcast co-host Mitch Dyer (a.k.a. MitchyD), I figured "why not get Mitch on to talk about E3?" Topics include Nintendo goggles, the "difficulty" of adding women to video games, space simulation games both real (No Man's Sky) and vapor (Infinity), and Smash Bros: MUGEN Edition. Show notes and links after the break.
- Opening Song: "Read Or Die Theme" by Taku Iwasaki (our old opening music from back when Mitch co-hosted!)
- Our guest is IGN Editor and former Ani-Gamers Podcast co-host Mitch Dyer.
- We talk about E3 2014, the huge annual video game trade show in Los Angeles.
- Nintendo showed off Super Smash Bros. (new characters: Palutena, Mii Fighter, and Pac-Man), a new open-world Legend of Zelda game, Toad's Treasure Tracker, and Splatoon.
- Mitch's favorite game at the show was Rainbow Six: Siege, the demo of which sparked an outrage about female representation in games.
- Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed: Unity has four playable co-op characters, all of whom are dudes, prompting MORE gender representation controversy.
- Mitch liked Battlefield: Hardline, a.k.a. "Battlefield: Cops & Robbers."
- No Man's Sky is a cool procedurally generated space exploration game. Infinity is a still-in-development game (not shown at E3, just something Evan likes) with a similar concept, but a more realistic art style.
- We loop back and chat about Super Smash Bros. again.
- In the outro we name drop Star Wars: Battlefront and Mirror's Edge 2, two games that EA teased but didn't have full trailers for.
- Check out Mitch's stuff at IGN (IGN Arena is his new MOBA podcast) and Rebel FM.
- Otaku USA Magazine: Evan and Ink wrote articles for the new issue (cover is JoJo's Bizarre Adventure). Evan wrote about Yuyushiki and Red Data Girl (that one was supposed to be in the last issue) and Ink wrote about Problem Children Are Coming From Another World, Aren't They? (it's credited as "Evan Minto" but it's really Ink)
- Twitter: Ani-Gamers, Evan, Mitch
- Email us at podcast@anigamers.com!
- Ending Song: "WORLD END (Instrumental)" by FLOW (our old ending music!)