Ani-Gamers Podcast #047 – E3 2014 and a Mitch Dyer Reunion

We didn't do any E3 coverage on the blog this year, but seeing as I'm now rooming with former Ani-Gamers Podcast co-host Mitch Dyer (a.k.a. MitchyD), I figured "why not get Mitch on to talk about E3?" Topics include Nintendo goggles, the "difficulty" of adding women to video games, space simulation games both real ( No Man's Sky ) and vapor ( Infinity ), and Smash Bros : MUGEN Edition. Show notes and links after the break.

(Runtime: 52 minutes)