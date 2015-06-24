Ani-Gamers Podcast #049 – The REAL Mako (AnimeNEXT 2015)

I flew back East for AnimeNEXT this year, and I figured I'd mark the occasion with a now-rare treat: an actual podcast episode. Our guests include a bunch of super-cool folks you may recognize: Ani-Gamers' own Ink, Anime News Network writer and prolific con panelist Mike Toole, longtime translator Neil Nadelman, and returning podcast guest Patrick from The Cockpit. Topics include: cool '80s anime Future Police Urashiman , Studio TRIGGER guests, English-speaking Japanese animator Aya Suzuki, the inherent superiority of East Coast anime con panels, and "ancient" anime conventions from before the year 2010. We tried recording this using two different portable recorders, and I think it came out pretty listenable. Show notes and links after the break.

(Runtime: 52 minutes)