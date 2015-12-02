Ani-Gamers Podcast #051 – A Cry Jam Session

We promised a new episode every two weeks, so, uh, please don't be angry that this episode is a little messed up. Audacity skipped every couple of seconds for most of the recording, but I scavenged what I could. In what's left of the episode, David and I discuss hilariously long Fallout: New Vegas quests, melodramatic crying in the AnoHana live-action drama, and a tiny bit of Star Wars: Battlefront (you'll need to buy the DLC for our full opinions).
Runtime: 22 minutes
- Opening Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- In the intro we talked a bit about Jessica Jones (hence the reference later on), but it all had to get cut!
- Evan's still playing Fallout: New Vegas, and it's got some wacky multi-part quests.
- David's begrudgingly watching the live-action drama version of AnoHana: The Flower We Saw That Day even though he hates the anime.
- Evan is playing Star Wars: Battlefront (2015) on his new PS4. Basically all of this conversation had to get cut, unfortunately.
- Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton