Ani-Gamers Podcast #051 – A Cry Jam Session

We promised a new episode every two weeks, so, uh, please don't be angry that this episode is a little messed up. Audacity skipped every couple of seconds for most of the recording, but I scavenged what I could. In what's left of the episode, David and I discuss hilariously long Fallout: New Vegas quests, melodramatic crying in the AnoHana live-action drama, and a tiny bit of Star Wars: Battlefront (you'll need to buy the DLC for our full opinions).

Runtime: 22 minutes