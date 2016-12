Despite our assurances that this would be a short episode, it still ended up being nearly 50 minutes long! Some of that is spent discussing timely anime subjects like Erased , Lupin III , and Dagashi Kashi , but there's also some video game talk (more Fallout and Final Fantasy ) and then a bunch of gaming-centric listener questions. Topics include "possibly one of the worst anime seasons in recent memory," ill-advised compilation albums, and the glory of Robert E. O. Speedwagon.