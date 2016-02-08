Ani-Gamers Podcast #055 – Super Mario 64 Petting Mini-Game

Somehow David and Evan manage to spend another half hour talking about Fallout: New Vegas and Final Fantasy VI , but after that the hosts discuss the removal of some controversial Fire Emblem: Fates features in the English version, Evan shames David for being an idol-liker, and they both trade thoughts on the Shuzo Oshimi manga Inside Mari . Topics include bangin' mini-games, literal objectification in idol games, and our favorite anime VHS tapes.

The English version of Fire Emblem: Fates makes some changes to cover up the bizarre "petting" mechanic in the Japanese version.

Evan is caught up on Inside Mari and David is a little behind. Both of them found its initial premise interesting but are getting bored as it progresses.

The stinger is in reference to the Dragon Quest Slime-themed glass David was drinking out of during this episode.