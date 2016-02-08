Ani-Gamers Podcast #055 – Super Mario 64 Petting Mini-Game

By

Somehow David and Evan manage to spend another half hour talking about Fallout: New Vegas and Final Fantasy VI, but after that the hosts discuss the removal of some controversial Fire Emblem: Fates features in the English version, Evan shames David for being an idol-liker, and they both trade thoughts on the Shuzo Oshimi manga Inside Mari. Topics include bangin' mini-games, literal objectification in idol games, and our favorite anime VHS tapes.

Direct Download - RSS Feed - iTunes - Send us Feedback! - More episodes

Runtime: 59 minutes

  • Evan got to a more interesting part of Fallout: New Vegas, while David hit the turning point in Final Fantasy VI, the Floating Continent.
  • The English version of Fire Emblem: Fates makes some changes to cover up the bizarre "petting" mechanic in the Japanese version.
  • David is playing iDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage.
  • Evan is caught up on Inside Mari and David is a little behind. Both of them found its initial premise interesting but are getting bored as it progresses.
  • In response to a listener question, the hosts also name their most prized anime VHS tapes.
  • Evan will be at Katsucon 2016 (February 12-14), streaming on Crunchyroll Live, and Genericon 2016 (March 4-6), hosting four panels.
  • Evan writes for Otaku USA Magazine and hosts the Crunchycast on Crunchyroll.
  • The stinger is in reference to the Dragon Quest Slime-themed glass David was drinking out of during this episode.
blog comments powered by Disqus