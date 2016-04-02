Ani-Gamers Podcast #058 – Two Moves, More Than Enough to Kill Anything on the Map

Being away for conventions means that David and Evan have a lot to talk about this episode, which runs over an hour long! Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice gets some hate at the top, followed by OpenToonz, Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, Fire Emblem: Fates, Final Fantasy XIII, and a little bit of Erased. Topics include: Mr. Lord of Rings, Galeforce (a.k.a. the greatest handgun ever made), and Fire Emblem's tendency to be lookin' like Goku.
Runtime: 1 hour, 18 minutes
- Opening Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- OpenToonz (animation software) is kinda garbage right now, but if you want to give it a try go right ahead.
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac (not PS3, unfortunately for David).
- Fire Emblem: Fates is available in three versions (Birthright, Conquest, and Revelations) on 3DS.
- Final Fantasy XIII is available on PS3.
- Erased just finished simulcasting and is streaming on Crunchyroll.
- Evan hosts the Crunchycast podcast on Crunchyroll and writes for Otaku USA Magazine.
- Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton