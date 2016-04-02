Ani-Gamers Podcast #058 – Two Moves, More Than Enough to Kill Anything on the Map

Being away for conventions means that David and Evan have a lot to talk about this episode, which runs over an hour long! Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice gets some hate at the top, followed by OpenToonz, Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor , Fire Emblem: Fates , Final Fantasy XIII , and a little bit of Erased . Topics include: Mr. Lord of Rings, Galeforce (a.k.a. the greatest handgun ever made), and Fire Emblem 's tendency to be lookin' like Goku.