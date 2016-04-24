Ani-Gamers Podcast #059 – Fish Heads and Erased with Bill Zoeker

Evan managed to convince David to watch Erased, so this episode the hosts sit down with freelance video producer Bill Zoeker (currently working at Crunchyroll) to talk about the popular anime series. Having an extra person on the show and having a series with so much to talk about resulted in us going WAY overtime, so this episode is almost two hours long! Topics include fish tails vs. fish heads on a mermaid/merman, the power of #branding in Shadow of Mordor, and whether the weird age differences in Erased are more or less OK than the one in Garden of Words. SPOILER ALERT: We spoil Erased late in the show, but we give a spoiler alert before it happens.
Show Notes
- Opening Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin is available from Vertical, Inc (Amazon, RightStuf).
- We talked about two notable creators on Gundam: Yoshiyuki Tomino, creator of Gundam and director of the original series; and Yoshikazu Yasuhiko, character designer of the original series and manga artist of The Origin.
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac.
- Triton of the Sea is available from Digital Manga Publishing.
- Evan mentioned Osamu Tezuka's "Star System," an explanation of which is available on Tezuka in English.
- The term "gekiga" refers to an alternative style of more hardboiled and/or down-to-earth manga popularized in the wake of Tezuka's success in the 1950s and '60s — notable artists include Yoshihiro Tatsumi and Takao Saito. Tezuka himself sought to copy the style once it started to gain traction, though Triton doesn't exactly fall within the artist's series of "dark," more adult works.
- Erased is streaming on Crunchyroll, FUNimation, and Daisuki.
- Evan hosts the Crunchycast podcast on Crunchyroll and writes for Otaku USA Magazine.
