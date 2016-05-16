Ani-Gamers Podcast #060 – Grand Theft Monster Girl on the HTC Vive

David and Evan are surprisingly topical this episode! Evan's been playing the Overwatch Beta and Firewatch, David's been playing Melty Blood, and they've both been watching Space Patrol Luluco. Topics include: a convention with nuclear reactor-level security policies, the Duck Hunt of Overwatch, a medical drama starring Mario characters, and the question of whether Ninja Slayer could slay the ninjas in Ninja Scroll.
Runtime: 1 hour, 5 minutes
- Opening Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- Anime Expo announced new security policies that require background checks for exhibitors, press, and vendors.
- Both hosts are watching Space Patrol Luluco.
- Evan is playing the Overwatch Beta.
- David is playing Melty Blood.
- Evan finished Firewatch.
- David watched Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence.
- Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton