Ani-Gamers Podcast #062 – Hot Single Pokémoms in Your Area

Evan chats with David while catching a Tentacool.

David and Evan are back for a regularly scheduled Ani-Gamers Podcast to talk about Metal Gear Solid (both 4 and 5), Mob Psycho 100 , and Space Patrol Luluco , but more importantly: the whole world has gone crazy for Pokémon Go and our hosts are no exception. Topics include: sakuga/cours sympathizers, real-life Team Rocket, and Studio Trigger performance art. Also featuring David's nephew making a lot of noise in the background. I did my best to mask a lot of the background noise, but David's audio is still a little wonky sometimes.