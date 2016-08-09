Ani-Gamers Podcast #063 – Prepping for Otakon 2016

As David and Evan are about to head off to Otakon 2016 in Baltimore, our hosts sit down to chat about Re:Zero , Under the Dog , The Fruit of Grisaia , Patlabor , and their plans for the convention. Also this episode sounds better than ever thanks to a tweak in David's mic placement and a wired ethernet connection on Evan's end (thanks Kenneth Perry for donating to David's GoFundMe for just that purpose, you're a true hero)! Topics include: sword art websites, dangerous choices between sex and death, and a great iTunes review.

Otaku no Video , mentioned in the answer about documentaries, can be purchased for just $8 on RightStuf, or $15 on Amazon!

Otaku no Video, mentioned in the answer about documentaries, can be purchased for just $8 on RightStuf, or $15 on Amazon!

Ani-Gamers, Evan, David Evan hosts the Crunchycast podcast on Crunchyroll and writes for Otaku USA Magazine.

