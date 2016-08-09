Ani-Gamers Podcast #063 – Prepping for Otakon 2016

As David and Evan are about to head off to Otakon 2016 in Baltimore, our hosts sit down to chat about Re:Zero, Under the Dog, The Fruit of Grisaia, Patlabor, and their plans for the convention. Also this episode sounds better than ever thanks to a tweak in David's mic placement and a wired ethernet connection on Evan's end (thanks Kenneth Perry for donating to David's GoFundMe for just that purpose, you're a true hero)! Topics include: sword art websites, dangerous choices between sex and death, and a great iTunes review.
Show Notes
- David's watching Re:Zero, which throws Evan for a loop.
- Evan watched Under the Dog Episode 0, which is ... actually good?
- David is playing The Fruit of Grisaia after one of our listeners mentioned it last episode.
- Evan watched the Patlabor OVAs and first movie as part of the research for his Otakon panel.
- David and Evan will be at Otakon in Baltimore this weekend. Evan is co-hosting one panel: Science in Anime. The hosts spend a lot of time talking about how much they love Otakon.
- We unfortunately can't find the Eva video David talks about.
- Otaku no Video, mentioned in the answer about documentaries, can be purchased for just $8 on RightStuf, or $15 on Amazon!
