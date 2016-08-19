Ani-Gamers Podcast #064 – Cannon Busters, Under the Dog, and Eating Contests at Otakon 2016

Evan and David went to Otakon 2016, but David got an early train out of town, so Evan had to settle for a huge supergroup of podcasters and bloggers in this post-Otakon show. Daryl Surat, Gerald Rathkolb, and Clarissa Graffeo from Anime World Order; Alain and Kate from the Reverse Thieves/Speakeasy; and Carl from Ogiue Maniax sit down to discuss their favorite and least favorite parts of Otakon 2016, and the future of the convention as it moves to Washington, DC in 2017. Topics include: accidentally winning eating contests, Koji Morimoto impersonators, and the presumed lowlight of the weekend, the GamerGate panel ("Politics in Video Games").
Runtime: 1 hour, 25
Show Notes
- Opening Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- Some of the guests we discuss include LeSean Thomas (creator of Cannon Busters), Koji Morimoto (producer of Under the Dog, not to be confused with the famous animator of the same name), and Muneki Ogasawara (head of studio Kinema Citrus). Masao Maruyama (founder of Madhouse, head of MAPPA) and Jiro Ishii (writer and creator of Under the Dog) had to cancel at the last minute.
- Daryl references Erin Finnegan briefly. She's one half of the now-dormant (and excellent) Ninja Consultant Podcast, but people might not recognize her since they've been gone for so long!
- Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton